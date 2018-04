Ninth annual BBQ, Bands & Brew supports families in need

This weekend you can enjoy great food and music while helping out a fantastic cause. Lee BIA Builders Care is hosting the ninth annual BBQ, Bands & Brew. Their mission is provide emergency home repairs to people in need. The festival is Sunday at Centennial Park in Fort Myers. I starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m. Tickets are $10. For more information head to leebuilderscare.com/bbq-bands-and-brew/.