Man accused of intentionally driving his truck head-on into another vehicle

A man was arrested last night after allegedly battering a victim not only with his hands, but with a vehicle after he intentionally crashed into the victim’s car with his truck, Cape Coral police say.

Officers responded to a serious injury crash at the 4800 block of Manor Court Friday afternoon. Police say Donny Crecelius, 60, had intentionally crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Detectives say that Crecelius attempted to pull the victim from the car while beating them. When he was unsuccessful, he drove down the street in his truck, turned around, and purposely crashed head-on into the victim’s car causing serious injuries.

Both Crecelius and the victim were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Crecelius is under arrest and being guarded at a local hospital until he is able to be transported to the Lee County Jail. He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon as well as burglary with battery.

Writer: WINK News