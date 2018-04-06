Fort Myers Miracle set for seven-game homestand at Hammond Stadium

The Fort Myers Miracle return to Hammond Stadium on Monday, April 9 for a seven-game homestand featuring promotions and giveaways galore.

On Friday, April 13, the Miracle will honor Hurricane Irma first responders, as well as heroes from the recovery effort, in a pregame ceremony. On Saturday, April 14, gates open early for the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. On Sunday, April 15, children will have an opportunity to take the field before and after the game.

The seven-game homestand features more than 20 promotions and giveaways.

“Miracle fans always provide us a great homefield advantage, so hopefully starting out the season with so many home games will give us a leg up in the standings,” said Chris Peters, Miracle president and general manager.

Promotions for each game during the April 9-15 homestand include:

Monday : Dollar Dogs presented by Humana and 99.3 ESPN (hot dogs cost $1) and Humana Silver Slugger Club (free admission and parking to club members).

: Dollar Dogs presented by Humana and 99.3 ESPN (hot dogs cost $1) and Humana Silver Slugger Club (free admission and parking to club members). Tuesday : Constructive Criticism Night (lodge a complaint at guest services and receive tickets to a future Miracle game) and Two-for-One Tuesday sponsored by Coors Light and 96K Rock (tacos, domestic beer and soda will be BOGO all evening).

: Constructive Criticism Night (lodge a complaint at guest services and receive tickets to a future Miracle game) and Two-for-One Tuesday sponsored by Coors Light and 96K Rock (tacos, domestic beer and soda will be BOGO all evening). Wednesday : Winning Wednesday presented by Miller & Moulton (multiple chances to win great prizes).

: Winning Wednesday presented by Miller & Moulton (multiple chances to win great prizes). Thursday : Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser, Twin Peaks and Cat Country 107.1 (12-ounce beers for $2, live music at the bar and postgame party at Twin Peaks), College Night ($5 tickets for students with valid ID) and Dunk City Jersey Auction (proceeds from special edition jerseys will benefit the Boys and Girls Club).

: Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser, Twin Peaks and Cat Country 107.1 (12-ounce beers for $2, live music at the bar and postgame party at Twin Peaks), College Night ($5 tickets for students with valid ID) and Dunk City Jersey Auction (proceeds from special edition jerseys will benefit the Boys and Girls Club). Friday : Irma Recovery Night (pregame ceremony to honor hurricane heroes), First Responders Night ($5 tickets for first responders with valid ID), Miracle Replica Hat Giveaway presented by IL Primo Pizza & Wings (first 500 fans snag some Miracle swag), Pregame Happy Hour sponsored by Wicked Dolphin and B103.9 (special drink offers from 6 to 8 p.m.) and Fireworks Friday presented by First Community Bank (postgame fireworks light up the sky; weather permitting).

: Irma Recovery Night (pregame ceremony to honor hurricane heroes), First Responders Night ($5 tickets for first responders with valid ID), Miracle Replica Hat Giveaway presented by IL Primo Pizza & Wings (first 500 fans snag some Miracle swag), Pregame Happy Hour sponsored by Wicked Dolphin and B103.9 (special drink offers from 6 to 8 p.m.) and Fireworks Friday presented by First Community Bank (postgame fireworks light up the sky; weather permitting). Saturday : Brian Dozier Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Nathan’s Famous (early fans bring home a Miracle alum), Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest (winner earns seat at 2018 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest) and Goodwill Night (stop by your local Goodwill store for a special ticket offer).

: Brian Dozier Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Nathan’s Famous (early fans bring home a Miracle alum), Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest (winner earns seat at 2018 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest) and Goodwill Night (stop by your local Goodwill store for a special ticket offer). Sunday: Youth Baseball Day (children in uniform receive a free ticket), Family Sunday activities presented by Dairy Queen, Y 100.1 and PDQ (children play catch on the field before the game and run bases after the game), Team Autograph Session (players will meet fans and sign autographs) and Kids Club Sunday (members of Dick’s Sporting Goods Kids Club get free admission).

For a complete schedule of games and promotions, visit MiracleBaseball.com or call 239-768-4210.