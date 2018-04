Fort Myers Miracle kick off 2018 season

The Fort Myers Miracle will start their season with games against Charlotte Stone Crabs Thursday and Friday nights.

WINK News reporter Hayley Milon was live from Hammond Stadium to showcase what will be new this opening weekend. Watch the full segment above.

You can view their full game schedule and buy tickets on their website.

You can also view a full weekend forecast here.

Reporter: Hayley Milon

Writer: Emily Luft