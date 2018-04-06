Port Charlotte condo mulls ban of all common-space gatherings

Board members at the Cambridge House Condominiums are set to vote on a new policy following a lawsuit filed by tenant Donna Dunbar.

Dunbar used to host a small bible study group in a common area of the condominiums, until she received a letter from the home owner’s association asking her to get insurance.

Shortly after, Dunbar was told she could no longer meet there for Bible study.

“If they wanted to study a book of the month by Oprah’s Book Club, there would be no impediment whatsoever to make that happen,” Dunbar’s attorney Jeremy Dys said. “It’s only because of Donna’s religious activity.”

Dys believes it’s a clear violation of the Federal Housing Act. But nearby resident George Solem agrees with the ban.

“The thing is, if you want to do something like that you should do it in your own unit because then you’re not disrupting anybody and you’re not bringing in any beliefs that some people may not believe in,” Solem said.

In response to the lawsuit and a Federal Housing and Urban Development investigation, the board is working to ban all daily, weekly or monthly gatherings for special interest groups, clubs, therapy sessions and seminars if the meeting includes people who don’t live in the community.

If the ban moves forward, residents will be required to get written approval from the home owner’s association first.

“The card game doesn’t have to have prior approval. The movie nights don’t have to have prior approval,” Dys said. “The only session that’s required to have prior approval is Donna Dunbar and her bible study.”

The board is scheduled to meet Monday to vote on the new policy.

