Uncle of murdered teen describes long wait for justice

Two suspects are finally behind bars two years after a tragic death. Arturo Gonzalez and Kevin Guzman have been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Jordan Valero. Jordan’s Uncle spoke with WINK News anchor Corey Lazar about how his family kept their hope alive during the long road toward justice.

To learn more about Jordan visit justiceforjordan.com. You’ll find all the information about the case and how you can help.