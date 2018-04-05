Surveillance video appears to show man stealing from Naples donations bin

Surveillance video appeared to show a man crawling through a donation bin to steal clothing donated to the Nearly New Thrift Store in Naples.

The owner of the store, Virginia Sliwa, noticed a decrease in donations over the last four months, fueling her suspicions of theft.

Sliwa installed a camera into the bin and discovered Thursday morning a man had stolen bags of clothing.

“The clothes and the shoes we get are very beautiful things, and we make some good money from these items that go to these charities,” Sliwa said. “So, I imagine whatever he’s taken are some very nice items.”

St. Matthew’s House, a nonprofit organization that provides shelter for the homeless, is just a short distance away from Sliwa’s store. The organization has also been impacted by reoccurring thefts.

“When someone is greedy and selfish, they really are damaging society. They’re not just getting something for free, they’re really damaging the fabric of our society,” said, Vann Elisson, President and CEO of St. Matthew’s House.

Sliwa is now asking for the public’s help identifying the criminal who was caught on camera. Anyone with information is asked to call local police.

WINK News shared the video on Facebook:

Caught on Camera CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video appears to show a man crawling through a donation bin at a Naples thrift store to steal clothes. WINK News reporter Hannah Vogel has the full story on WINK News at 4 p.m. Posted by WINK News on Thursday, April 5, 2018

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Katherine Viloria