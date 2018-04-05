Manatees, other species could lose protected status under new law

The White House is reviewing a proposal that would lift protections of threatened animal species. That means Florida’s manatee population could lose its protected status.

“I find it really sad because you know, the manatees or any animals…they don’t have a voice,” said resident Carmen Nagel.

The proposal is titled, “Removal of Blanket Section 4D Rule”. The rule allows the wildlife service to issue regulations that help protect threatened species.

Patricia Johndro enjoys seeing the manatees when she visits Florida, but wants to learn more about why the White House would propose this removal.

“It’s much too soon to say, things have to be taken into review and taken a look at,” she said.

An endangered species expert says that easing or removing the protections could help oil and agricultural companies who must avoid killing or harming habitats of at-risk species.

“When you see the manatees over here with scratches all over them from boats and stuff, they do need protection,” Nagel said.

According to the Fish and Wildlife Service, Loggerhead Sea Turtles, several types of crocodiles and alligators, and even the Gopher Tortoise are other at-risk animal species that could be potentially harmed by this proposal.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Erica Brown