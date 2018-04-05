Man behind bars after taking photos underneath women’s skirts

A man was caught after police say he snapped photos underneath a woman’s skirt.

David Staver turned himself in Monday after a month-long investigation. Detectives found thousands of videos and pictures from between the legs of at least three women.

Staver would show his face in the photos, and then his body as he inched closer and moved his cell phone between their legs.

Sanibel Police say Staver was caught in the act at the Shell Festival in March. The woman he tried to sneak pictures of wasn’t going to let him get away with it.

Pam Burke watched as the woman chased Staver down the road.

“He picked on the wrong lady to mess with,” Burke said.

She then watched Staver’s nervous reaction as he tried to walk away and delete the photos off his phone.

“I told her to take pictures of him because he was deleting the pictures,” she said.

After watching Staver try to bury the evidence, detectives got a warrant to search his Sanibel home, where they found hundreds of other vulgar images.

He had at least 300 videos of one other victim alone.

“I cant believe that he actually gets away with this, that nobody has ever seen him bend over and do this before,” said Pam Sullivan.

Sullivan says she’s proud these woman didn’t just stand by and watch. Their actions helped put Staver behind bars.

In the police report, investigators say they reached out to the two other victims they discovered images of on his laptop.

Neither had a clue Staver did the same to them. Only one chose to press criminal charges.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

Writer: Erica Brown