Gov. Rick Scott signs Ponce’s Law to crack down on animal abuse

Gov. Rick Scott on Thursday signed a bill into law aimed at increasing penalties for animal abusers.

Ponce’s Law increases the chances of abusers going to jail and also allows a judge to bar someone convicted of animal cruelty from owning a pet.

The law is named after Ponce, a Labrador retriever puppy found beaten to death in Ponce Inlet last year.

Travis Archer, the puppy’s owner, was charged with felony animal cruelty and is awaiting trial.

The governor signed the bill at the Ponce Inlet Town Hall Chambers.

*This report was originally published on WKMG.

Author: Cathleigh Winningham /WKMG