‘Futuremakers’ program prepares SWFL students for high-demand careers

A new program provides students with the tools they need to be a part of Southwest Florida’s workforce.

Grad student Ernesto Salazar is a member of Futuremakers, a program dedicated to provide students with the coaches, tools and materials they need to work in high-demand careers.

“I started working in the fields, graduated from school and I didn’t have an opportunity to continue school. So, our resources was just working in the fields,” Salazar said.

The program works with Immokalee and Fort Myers technical colleges and the Hendry County School District.

Before starting with the program, Salazar believed his career options were limited. Now, he works on cars at Germain Toyota.

“I didn’t know if I was going to find a job, if I was going to be good at it,” Salazar said. “I was scared. I’m in a whole different experience, but I mean, definitely I love it — It’s my life now.”

Futuremakers spokesperson Tessa LeSage explained the program aims to give underprivileged populations a chance at a successful career.

“We just really wanna make the system work in order to create a strong workforce pipeline, because it helps people,” LeSage said. “It helps business and ultimately it will help the overall sustainability of Southwest Florida.”

The Futuremakers coalition is now accepting new students. For more information, click here.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Katherine Viloria