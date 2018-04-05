FGCU to announce new men’s basketball coach

Former Florida Gulf Coast University men’s basketball coach Joe Dooley announced Wednesday that he has accepted a position with East Carolina University.

FGCU will hold a press conference at 2:30 today to announce the new men’s basketball coach to replace Dooley.

Dooley released the following letter:

FGCU Fans & Supporters,

For the past five years, my family and I have called FGCU and Southwest Florida home. Together, our student-athletes, staff and you – the fans – have helped build FGCU into one of the preeminent mid-major programs in the nation.

The personal and professional decision I made was not an easy one. We have accomplished something very few teams in the country have over the past five years here in Dunk City, and I have no doubt the successes you have witnessed this decade will continue for many more to come. However, this opportunity is in the best interest of my family.

I thank all of you for the opportunity to be your head coach and represent this terrific university. Thank you for filling Alico Arena each game night and making The Nest one of the best home-court atmospheres. FGCU will always hold a special place in our hearts. We’ll be rooting for the Eagles every chance we can, and wish them all the best.

Thank you for a great five years.

Coach Dooley, Tanya & Max

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

