Cape police warn residents to lock vehicles after several car break-ins

Neighbors are keeping an extra eye on their cars in Cape Coral after police say thieves made off with a semi-automatic pistol and a buck knife earlier in the week.

“That can now be used on people in the neighborhood or it can be used for any kind of criminal activity,” said resident Bettie Jo, who didn’t want her last name used.

She’s lived near Northwest 18th Avenue for about a year.

Earlier in the week, police arrested two teenagers who were rummaging through unlocked cars with a gun. And just days before that, a woman told police someone stole a bottle of Oxycodone from her unlocked car.

“We don’t want firearms or anything else dangerous in the hands of people that shouldn’t have them,” said CPL Phil Mullen with the Cape Coral Police Department.

Corporal Mullen says car break-ins are the unfortunate reality for drivers everywhere, and they’re working hard to get those stolen guns and drugs off the streets.

“Do what the burglars do later at night and try that door handle, make sure it’s locked,” Mullen said.

“Owning guns is a good thing for people, but they have to be responsible with them and they need to keep them in their house and locked up,” Bettie Jo added.

Cape Coral Police say the serial number for that stolen gun is now in their system and they’re working to track it down before it gets in the wrong hands.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Erica Brown