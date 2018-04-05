Cape Coral Uber driver accused of stealing rider’s phone, using her credit card

“I want my phone back. I just got it two months ago. I paid good money,” said Cape Coral resident Alea Dettmering.

Dettmering has been without her phone for four days. The last time she saw it was inside her Uber Monday night. She contacted the driver, but has heard nothing back.

“The last time I did it, it sounded like he actually blocked my number,” she said.

Things got serious enough to get Cape Police involved when her credit card was charged.

“Wednesday morning, I have a receipt from Uber Eats,” she said. “It is 55 and 66 cents that was charged. They ate well—they ate quite a bit of Mcdonald’s.”

Her Find a Phone app kept showing a Cape Coral location at least three different times. She knocked on the door after tracking it, and says her driver’s mother answered the door.

“His mother was helpful but she really didn’t think her child would do something like this,” Dettmering said. “He knows I’m going to the cops to report this, and he also knows that Uber is aware of the situation.”

While her phone is still missing, she’s cancelled her cards and learned to put a password lock on her new phone. But she has a message for fellow passengers.

“Just to be aware of the info you’re storing on your cell. With one little slip or forgetting it at a coffee shop or anywhere, the access to the world you’re allowing through that,” she said.

As for the driver she suspects took her phone and charged her card, she says this:

“I kinda want the guy to get a charge,” she said. “You could have made this simple by calling me back. You could have returned the phone. It would have been that easy.”

Cape Coral Police say they haven’t made any arrests in this case. They’ve assigned a detective to it, since that credit card charge is a felony.

Uber did not respond yet to comment on the situation.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Erica Brown