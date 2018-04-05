Bullet holes found in apartment windows at Seven Palms in Punta Gorda

Residents at Seven Palms Apartments in Punta Gorda awoke to bullet holes in their windows and a vehicle.

On Friday morning, a woman living at the apartments said she was awaken by a loud noise around 4:50 a.m. then went back to sleep. She said when she got up in the morning she found a bullet hole in on of her windows.

After deputies responded they found additional bullet holes in another apartment window and in a vehicle parked in front of the building.

There were no injuries reported and detectives say they believe this is an isolated incident.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS and you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

Writer: Derrick Shaw