2018 predicted to have above-average hurricane season

Researchers at Colorado State University released their hurricane forecast for the 2018 Atlantic season. They predict a “slightly above-average” season. 

The project predicts 14 named storms, expecting seven to become hurricanes and for three to be major hurricanes.

This season could exhibit similar patterns as 1960, 1967, 1996, 2006 and 2011, according to their report.

“The years 1960, 1967 and 2006 had near-average Atlantic hurricane activity, while 1996 and 2011 were both above-normal hurricane seasons,” said Phil Klotzbach, research scientist in the Department of Atmospheric Science and lead author of the report.

