Student arrested after bringing gun to South Fort Myers High School

A South Fort Myers High School student accused of bringing a gun to school was arrested Wednesday, the Lee County School District said.

A student arrived to the school, on 14020 Plantation Road, and a “teacher noticed him acting unlike himself,” according to a statement from Principal Ed Mathews.

There was an administrative search and the gun was found in the student’s backpack, but the weapon itself was never displayed, Mathews said. Deputies later seized the weapon and apprehended the student.

It’s unclear what charges the student will face.

Read Mathews’ statement in its entirety below:

This is Principal Ed Mathews at South Fort Myers High School.

In order to provide open communication and ensure the safety of all students, I wanted to let you know that a student was arrested today for bringing a gun to school.

The student was on campus for just a few minutes when an astute teacher noticed him acting unlike himself. An administrative search was immediately conducted and the weapon was found in a backpack. Law Enforcement responded, confiscated the weapon and arrested the student. At no time was the weapon displayed.

Providing a safe and secure learning environment is of top priority for our school and we take these incidents very seriously.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact a member of our administrative team.

Thank you.

Writer: Rachel Ravina