CLEWISTON

Rollover crash spills 25 tons of sugar cane onto Clewiston road

Published: April 4, 2018 10:38 AM EDT
Updated: April 4, 2018 11:16 AM EDT

A rollover crash caused a semi-truck to spill approximately 25 tons of sugar cane Wednesday morning on U.S. 27, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Evercane Road, according to the FHP. The southbound lanes of U.S. 27 and eastbound lanes of Evercane Road are shut down due to the crash.

No injuries were reported in the wreck, State troopers said.

