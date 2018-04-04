Rollover crash spills 25 tons of sugar cane onto Clewiston road

A rollover crash caused a semi-truck to spill approximately 25 tons of sugar cane Wednesday morning on U.S. 27, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Evercane Road, according to the FHP. The southbound lanes of U.S. 27 and eastbound lanes of Evercane Road are shut down due to the crash.

No injuries were reported in the wreck, State troopers said.

