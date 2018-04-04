Rollover crash causing severe delays on I-75 NB in Bonita Springs

A rollover crash on I-75 northbound at mile marker 117 is causing severe delays in Bonita Springs.

The crash happened around 8:55 a.m. Wednesday and involves a box truck and a passenger vehicle. It’s advised drivers seek an alternate route northbound.

Alternative routes:

Immokalee Road exit to northbound Livingston road.

Immokalee Road exit to northbound US 41.

Count on WINK News to update this story as new information becomes available.