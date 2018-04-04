Results of small overlap crash tests show some small SUVs safer than others

New crash test results show that some popular vehicles still don’t offer adequate protection for passengers even if they can keep drivers safe in certain types of crashes.

On Wednesday, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released passenger-side small overlap test scores for seven small SUVs. The 40 mph test mimics a crash where the front corner of the vehicle collides with a tree, telephone pole, or the front corner of another vehicle.

The Ford Escape earned the lowest possible rating of “Poor” for a passenger-side impact, which translates to a “very high likelihood of the passenger having a thigh or hip injury,” according to IIHS. The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport earned a Marginal rating for the passenger. However, both vehicles earned “Acceptable” scores for crash tests on the driver’s side.

IIHS says this is because some vehicles were designed only to pass the group’s driver-side small overlap tests. For instance, Ford reinforced the structure of the driver’s side on the Escape starting in 2017, but did not make the same changes on the passenger side.

“They already have the know-how for what to do to improve structure,” said Becky Muller, lead engineer for IIHS’ small overlap tests. “To apply the same kinds of designs to the passenger side would be the simplest and most effective fix.”