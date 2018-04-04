Replica Columbus ships to arrive in Punta Gorda Wednesday

On Wednesday at 5 p.m. the ‘Pinta’ and the ‘Nina’, replicas of Columbus’ ships, will arrive in Punta Gorda.

You can see the ships docked at Fishermen’s Village at 1200 West Retta Esplande, until Monday April 16th, according to their website.

The Nina replica was built without power tools and is considered to be the most historically correct Columbus Replica built.

The ‘Pinta’ was recently built in Brazil and is a larger version of the original ship.

While the ships are docked in Punta Gorda, guests can walk-aboard on a self-guided tour. Admission charges are $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for seniors and $6.50 for students 5 – 16. Children 4 and under are free.

Please call the ships’ phone at 787-672-2152 for travel updates as the ships travel to Punta Gorda or if you plan to see the ships arrive.

The ships are open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. No reservations necessary.

The ships two years ago:

The Nina and Pinta are back! You can get an up-close look at the replicas of the ships that were once a part of Christopher Columbus' fleet at the Pinchers Crab Shack in Fort Myers. Posted by WINK News on Wednesday, April 20, 2016

Writer: Emily Luft