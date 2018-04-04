Mother of student who brought gun to Fort Myers school speaks out

The mother of an arrested South Fort Myers High School student accused of bringing a gun to school Wednesday is begging for people to stop selling guns to kids.

“Whoever giving these kids guns, whoever selling these kids guns, that’s dead wrong bro (sic),” said Lakesha Robinson in a Facebook video.

In the video, Robinson said she drove her son to school, not knowing he had a loaded gun hiding in his backpack.

“I would never, never let him get out the car with the gun like that, because I know how it is, and we see this every day.” Robinson said. “These kids go to school, getting in these schools hourses (sic) and killing people like that, but I would’ve never did that.”

The Lee County District said the ninth-grader was only in the school for a couple of minutes when a teacher noticed him acting strangely.

More: Student arrested after bringing gun to South Fort Myers High School

“We have a dedicated staff that knows the students that go to their school and they recognize when something just doesn’t seem or feel right from each and every one of those students,” said Lee County School District spokesman Rob Spicker. “We count on them to do that, this time it worked.”

Deputies say the student got into a fight Tuesday. But, Robinson said the school district never reached out to her about the altercation.

“I want to apologize to that parent because it could have been my son that got killed, or it coulda (sic) been your son,” Robinson said. “And I don’t want that. I don’t want my son beefing with no one in the streets. He was mad the day before and he was threatening him, like he wants to fight or whatever.”

Students at South Fort Myers High School are glad that this situation didn’t turn into a tragedy.

“It’s a relief because it’s a good thing that we have people here that care for students,” said senior Kathy Mendoza.

Deputies told Robinson that her son could be charged as an adult. The Lee County School District said he will be disciplined per the code of conduct.

Below is Robinson’s Facebook video:

WILL YALL PLEASE STOP SELLING THESE KIDS THESE GUNS PLEASE. Posted by Lakesha Maria Robinson on Wednesday, April 4, 2018