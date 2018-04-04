Lehigh Acres science teacher builds 3D arm for student

A Sunshine Elementary student received the surprise of a lifetime when she returned to school after spring break.

Eric Demeri, a science teacher at the school on Sara Avenue North, used a 3D printing machine to create a new limb for third grader Dulce James.

“We were coming up with ideas on what we could do to help students around the classrooms … and later on, it came to me that I know this student, Dulce, in a class that’s missing part of her arm and what could I do to help her,” Demeri said.

Demeri persistently worked for nearly 40 hours on the project during spring break.

“I didn’t know what was happening until Mr. Demeri showed up and then I saw my mom and that’s how I knew what was my surprise,” James said.

But the surprises didn’t stop there, James was offered an opportunity to go to a summer camp this summer in North Carolina.

“Thank you for making this arm and it was really nice of you … thank you Mr. Demeri,” James said.

