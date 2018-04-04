Irma survivor loses belongings in south Fort Myers warehouse fire

A warehouse storing the personal belongings of a Hurricane Irma survivor went up in flames Sunday.

Jeanie Turner stored her furniture at a warehouse on the 5600 block of Youngquist Road with the hopes of moving it all back to her home heavily damaged by the storm.

“I thought my son was pulling an April Fools’ on me so I was like, ‘That’s the worst April Fools’ ever son.’ He goes, ‘Mom, I just wish it was April Fools,'” Turner said.

Only a box of dishes survived the fire, which was later deemed as suspicious. Turner planned to move back into the home this week.

“It just took me probably an hour or two to even speak,” Turner said. “I was just like, ‘What?’ Like how do you lose your house and then lose all your stuff, like how does that happen?”

Turner owns a store on Cleveland Avenue run by volunteers dedicated to help women through difficult times.

Now, Turner is overwhelmed by the support she has been receiving from the community.

“Sometimes I’m just crying because I feel so loved if you want to know the truth,” Turner said.

But through the tears Turner has found the strength to smile as she works to get back on her feet and on the road to recovery.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Katherine Viloria