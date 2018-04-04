High-levels of fecal matter in Bimini Basin results in event cancellation

A high concentration of fecal matter in the Bimini Basin water has put a big event on hold that would have brought hundreds out.

The Rotary’s Cardboard Boat Regatta event was slated to begin April 21 but with water samples showing high-levels of enterococci or fecal matter, the city has canceled the event.

Cape Coral resident Pat Wood has been working on his 17 and half-foot cardboard gondola since October.

“We put a lot of time into this, we want to race it and we want to have fun with it,” Wood said.

While the Bimini isn’t a swimming location, but the Regatta does end with people in the water and it has to be clean for them.

“Even though the Bimini Basin is not a public swimming area, these high levels of fecal bacteria are cause for concern and must be addressed,” said Cape Coral City spokeswoman Connie Barron said.

Barron added that the city will be looking at ways to aggressively reduce the bacteria in the Bimini Basin.

But for Wood, and many of the Bimini Basin neighbors, they say the solution for the bacteria in the Bimini Basin is simple.

“They need regulation down there,” Wood said. “It’s a big marine, people just go in and do whatever they want.”

Neighbors are blaming all the live-aboard boats who dump their waste into the Bimini Basin.

According to the city, one of the ideas to fix this is to create a mooring field to better regulate who anchors their boats in Bimini Basin. The City says they expect to adopt that ordinance in June.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Emily Ford