Florida’s about to make it easier to find out where sexual predators live

Florida is upgrading the website that allows you to find out the location of sexual offenders and sexual predators.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released links to a revamped website Monday making it easier for you to find and navigate the website.

You can either type a name or put in an address. You can see the houses put up in a one-mile radius. If you click on the house, a photo will pop up with the name.

There are also tents to indicate a sex offender or predator is homeless but stays in the area.

If you are confused, sexual offenders include people who have been convicted of crimes including sexual misconduct, lewd and lascivious behavior, rape and other crimes.

People caught with child porn are labeled as sex offenders.

A person is declared a sexual predator if they have been convicted of a sexually violent crime. People caught having sex with children are labeled sexual predators.

It has also made the webpage available on mobile devices.

Several alert sign-ups are available from the site.

You can sign up to receive free e-mail alerts when a registered sexual offender or predator moves into your neighborhood.

The FDLE site is also asking for user’s help in locating violators.

Towards the bottom left of the page, you’ll see a section that’s titled ‘absconded offenders,’ where you’re asked to help find the listed offenders.

Author: WTSP / 10News Staff