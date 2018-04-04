Florida challenges order to make voting rights changes

Florida is challenging a judge’s order that it must devise a new way of deciding how and when former prisoners can get their voting rights restored.

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday filed an appeal on behalf of the state. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker last week blocked the state’s current system of forcing ex-felons to wait at least five years before they can get vote.

Walker gave Gov. Rick Scott and state officials until April 26 to create a new process.

Bondi is also asking that Walker’s order be placed on hold while the appeal is under consideration.

Florida’s constitution automatically bars felons from voting after leaving prison. The state’s clemency process allows the governor and three elected Cabinet members to restore voting rights.

Author: Associated Press