Death investigation underway in North Fort Myers

Two people were found dead inside a mobile home Wednesday at Swan Lake Village and RV Resort on North Tamiami Trail.

Investigators are on the scene and are conducting a death investigation, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The owner of the property confirmed to WINK News that two bodies were found, but he believes they died of natural causes.

The circumstances leading up to the deaths remain unclear.

Count on WINK News to keep you updated as more information becomes available.