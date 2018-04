Deadly crash blocks portion of Ortiz Ave. Wednesday

A pedestrian was hit and killed overnight in a crash that shut down a portion of Ortiz Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

The crash happened just after midnight at 2501 Ortiz Avenue. All lanes of Ortiz Ave. were closed until approximately 4:50 a.m.

The crash is under investigation.

Writer: Emily Luft