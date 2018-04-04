Chuck E. Cheese to offer autism-friendly days

Chuck E. Cheese’s is doing it’s part to offer fun for diverse families.

“Chuck E. Cheese’s is proud to support families who have children with autism and special needs,” they said in a statement.

On the first Sunday of every month starting April 8, Chuck E. Cheese’s will open 2 hours early to offer an environment that is sensory-friendly. There will also be “trained and caring staff” to help provide the best experience for children with autism.

According to their website, the Sensory Sensitive Sundays will have:

Less crowding and noise

Dimmed lighting

Show and music turned off or down

Limited appearances by Chuck E.

Food and games are offered

The Fort Myers and Naples locations will be participating. For a full list of participating venues, visit their website.