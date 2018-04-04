Car crashes into canal at deadly Cape Coral intersection

An intersection with a deadly history was the focus of another crash investigation Wednesday morning.

A car drove into a canal near the intersection of Surfside Boulevard and Beach Parkway Tuesday night.

Crews had to pull the car out of the canal, according to witnesses who saw one person rushed to the hospital.

There is a history of crashes at this same location. Six years ago, one family fought for major safety changes at the sharp turn on Surfside Blvd.

There are still no guard rails in place.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft