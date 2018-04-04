2 arrests made in Bonita Springs homicide

Two arrests have been made in the death of a 19-year-old who was killed in 2016, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lee County deputies and the Fugitive Warrants Task Force arrested Arturo Gonzalez, 25, and Kevin Guzman, 19.

Both face charges of second degree murder, armed burglary among other related charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Guzman and Gonzalez will both be making first appearances Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

In July of 2016, Jordan Valero was found dead inside his home following reports of gunshots.

“Though this case is nearly two years old, we absolutely refused to give up on it,” said Undersheriff Carmine Marceno. “The dedication and the tenacity of our detectives is on full display with the arrest of two people responsible for this senseless crime.”

Writer: Emily Luft