‘He took care of people’: Friends, customers honor late owner of Naples pizzeria

After a devastating loss, one of Naples’ iconic eateries reopened Tuesday to honor the late owner.

Ermino Iantosca, of Mamma Mia’s Pizza —on 720 Ninth St. N.— suffered a massive heart attack and died Sunday at the age of 66. He leaves behind a wife, three children and his restaurant.

Rick Macclagage, one of Iantosca’s best friends, used to wash dishes when the restaurant first opened.

“We called him boss because when he spoke you listened,” Macclugage said.

Casey Ralston, a longtime customer at Mama Mia’s Pizza, said he felt comfortable there.

“When you come in its that homey feel, its like home and its been part of the community for so long,” Ralston said.

Ralston said Iantosca was popular man and very well known in the community.

“You wouldn’t imagine the number of people who knew him, would come right up to the counter and have a couple words with him,” Ralston said.

Macclaguage added Iantosca remained grounded as the area became wealthier.

“As Naples changed and got wealthier, he didn’t change,” Macclugage said. “He remained a staple and remained genuine.”

Customers filed and wrote memories on a pizza paddle as the restaurant reopened to honor the late Iantosca.

Macclugage said Iantosca’s establishment was able to gain popularity based on reputation alone.

“He never advertised,” Macclugage said. “His advertisement was his product and his personality and how he took care of people.”

Iantosca’s family said he immigrated from Naples, Italy, and opened the restaurant on his 23rd birthday in 1975.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Rachel Ravina