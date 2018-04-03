Suspects accused of stealing baby formula from multiple SWFL stores

Three women accused of stealing baby formula from three different stores remain at large, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

The robberies happened Saturday at the Winn Dixie on 61 Bell Boulevard, the Walgreens on 38 Homestead Road North, and the Winn Dixie on 1145 Homestead Road, crime stoppers said.

The suspects face grand theft charges of Enfamil and Similac baby formulas from all three stores, crime stoppers said. It’s believed the suspects could attempt to sell the products to unsuspecting new parents on Facebook.

“Well I don’t like ’em stealing, but I sure wouldn’t buy something online like that. You’re taking a chance of you don’t know what they’re doing to it,” Southwest Florida resident Steve Stiffler said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Surveillance video captured the moments leading up to the robberies:

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Katherine Viloria