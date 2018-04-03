Susan G. Komen to discontinue Southwest Florida operations

Susan G. Komen Southwest Florida announced in a letter to sponsors, volunteers and donors on their website Tuesday that their affiliate office will close. Komen will transition in support to its national mission and fundraising program.

The SWFL affiliate said in a statement:

“As Susan G. Komen Southwest Florida no longer meets the requirements set forth in the Komen Affiliate Agreement, we will be discontinuing our local operations as of May 25, 2018, and will be transitioning support for the area to the national mission and fundraising programs.”

WINK News is working to obtain the specifics of the agreement and find out what requirements were not met.

Komen SWFL said, through funds raised in 2017 and 2018, they will still be able to fulfill most of the requests for funding they received from local clinics and hospitals this year.