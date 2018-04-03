Rope holding power lines concerned residents in south Fort Myers

Rope was being used to support a power line in south Fort Myers. Homeowners were fed up and they say this rope has been holding up this powerline for weeks making them nervous about their safety.

“I first noticed this rope 3-4 weeks ago at least, maybe longer. I saw it and wondered what in the world it was,” said Steve Deshazo of Fort Myers, “My first thought was we were gonna have a fire.”

This is the same neighborhood where a powerline caused the destructive brush fire that damaged homes on Shamrock Drive last week.

Bill Bolt of Fort Myers thought it was out of the ordinary, saying, “I would think that the power company wouldn’t do that, but it was kind of strange.”

said he just wanted somebody to fix it, so WINK News we reached out to Florida Power and Light and within hours they sent crews to snip away a problem that created headaches for neighbors.

“I don’t think you can go anywhere else and see power lines or whatever kind of line that is tied up with a rope and stay there for weeks on end. I don’t think it’s acceptable,” Deshazo said.

FPL says the rope was tied to a neutral line and was supposed to only be in place temporarily.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

