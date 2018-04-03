Port Charlotte community raises $500K to install traffic light at intersection

For years, people like Joel Cornett fought to have a traffic light installed on El Jobean Road and Riverwood Drive in Port Charlotte.

Residents at the Riverwood Community Association didn’t want to wait for another person to get hurt, so they took matters into their own hands and paid for the changes themselves.

“It’s been a long time coming and we’ve certainly needed it,” Cornett said. “We’ve had several injuries and accidents there. ”

In the last three years, 15 crashes happened at the entrance of the community. Eight of those crashes resulted in serious injuries or even death.

After the state declined to put up a signal, the Riverwood Community passed an assessment on nearly 1,330 homes to raise the $500,000.

“It works out to about $450 a home but safety, I mean the the safety part is going to be well worth,” Cornett said.

The traffic light will finally go online Tuesday — a signal to the community’s commitment to save lives.

“It’s been a long process but we finally got it,” Cornett said. “It’s going to be a good thing for our community.”

Reporter: Kristi Gross

