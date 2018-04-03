Naples to rule against plans to reduce lanes on US 41

The Naples City Council is expected to hold a meeting with the Department of Transportation Wednesday to address concerns about a potential construction project.

The Department of Transportation wants to narrow down U.S. 41 between 7th Avenue North and 5th Avenue South from six lanes to four lanes.

The project would reduce lanes in order to make way for other forms of transportation, like biking and walking.

But councilmembers plan to put in a request that the road remains unchanged after some major push back from neighbors.

“It should be a 20 minute drive, and in the morning it’s a 45 minute drive to an hour drive and narrowing that down would only make it worse,” Bonita Springs resident Don Kearns said.

The idea was one of a few put forward after the Department of Transportation conducted a study. All of the ideas will be presented to the council Wednesday.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

