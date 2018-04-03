Man accused of stabbing a deputy to make first court appearance

A 59-year-old man accused of stabbing a deputy in March at a home in Bokeelia has his first court appearance Tuesday.

Rickey Beaty, of Bokeelia, faces a charge of aggravated battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT or ETC, according to the sheriff’s office.

Beaty allegedly attacked a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was responding to a public assistance call on March 22 at a home on 16000 block of Aura Lane in Bokeelia. The deputy then discharged his weapon.

The deputy suffered non life-threatening injuries and was released March 23, according to the sheriff’s office. Beaty was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital, and has since been released.

Writer: Emily Luft