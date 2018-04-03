Lee County seeking $5 million for hurricane repairs

Lee County officials are requesting a federal grant of up to $5 million to repair hurricane damages in the Island Park neighborhood.

Residents in Island Park are still struggling with damages from flooding and Hurricane Irma. They previously reached out and addressed county commissioners during a week they called “Island Park Awareness” in November.

MORE: Island Park organization, residents voice concerns at commissioner’s meeting

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live in Island Park to review issues that will be addressed by the funds. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft