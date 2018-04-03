FGCU men’s basketball coach Joe Dooley reportedly leaving for East Carolina

Florida Gulf Coast University basketball coach Joe Dooley is reported to make a second run as the East Carolina University head basketball coach, according to CBS affiliate WNCT in Greenville, North Carolina.

They report the ECU Board of Trustees is set to approve Dooley’s deal on Wednesday in a special, called meeting at 5pm. The school is then scheduled to make the official announcement after that, with Dooley to be introduced at a news conference on campus on Thursday.

Dooley served as an assistant coach for Eddie Payne at ECU before taking over the head coaching job in 1995. He is the only ECU coach in the modern era to have a winning record. Dooley was 57-52 in his previous four seasons with the Pirates.

WINK News reached out to FGCU and coach Dooley for comment and have not received confirmation. FGCU spokeswoman Susan Evans said “… we have not been informed by Coach Dooley that he is leaving FGCU.”

I'm told nothing has changed on FGCU's end as of now, but there's a lot of noise from Greenville indicating otherwise. https://t.co/HdVweMA1yI — Andrew Keesee (@AKeeseeWINK) April 3, 2018

Writer: WINK News