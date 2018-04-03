Crash blocks portion of Gasparilla Road in Charlotte County

A crash Tuesday afternoon shut down a portion of the southbound lanes of Gasparilla Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 11:24 a.m. at the intersection of Gasparilla Road and Marathon Boulevard, according to the FHP. The southbound lanes of Gasparilla Road and northbound left turning lane on Gasparilla Road are blocked at the intersection.

Injuries were reported, but the severity is unclear.

