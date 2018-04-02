SWFL could be missing out on money from bed taxes

JetBlue Park and SWFL’s beautiful beaches are just two of the beneficiaries of Lee County’s bed tax.

The bed tax is a fee you pay anytime you stay in a traditional hotel or rental. But take your search online to a room or home sharing service and that tax gets dicey.

Air bnb worked out a deal with Lee County and paid $903,000 in bed taxes last year.

“So far Air bnb has made it easy to take care of the taxes behind the scenes so I don’t have to do extra work,” said Jaime Lattin, an Air bnb host.

But other home sharing sites are also gaining popularity, like VRBO, HomeAway and Flipkey.

With those sites, it’s currently up to the homeowner to pay the bed tax.

“I am interested to see what the way would be with the other ones. I’d like to check out the competition to see if it’d be more lucrative,” Lattin said.

The Lee County Clerk says 90 percent do pay that 5 percent fee.

“I think that you have to do that if you’re a tourist area because how else will you support all the things? The tourists use everything and they don’t pay the normal taxes that the homeowners do. So I think having the bed tax on there helps pay the amenities for the city,” said Diana Goodrich, who uses VRBO.

But many services don’t identify the homeowners, making it easy to remain anonymous.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to keep the guests coming,” Lattin said.

The Lee County Clerk says they’re currently working out a deal with Expedia to better regulate the bed tax on VRBO and HomeAway.

Reporter: Britni McDonald

Writer: Erica Brown