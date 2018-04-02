How to spot a scam before clicking that link

Scammers are using new techniques to fool innocent consumers into handing over their personal information.

They are getting especially good at impersonating places like well known banks to get that data.

But before you click what appears to be a real link, take a look at what country the link is coming from.

If the web address ends in “.ru”, it is originating from Russia, for example.

The consequences of clicking that link could lead to the installation of malware on your computer or device.

So look before you click!

Reporter: Allison Gormly

