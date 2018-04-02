South Fort Myers shopping plaza to bring Whole Foods, dining & lifestyle options

A highly anticipated shopping center will bring options to Lee County.

The plaza will feature a 45,000 square-foot Whole Foods market, restaurants, a Pilates center and salon.

Jeff Garrison, of SJ Collins Enterprises, a commercial real estate development firm, is hopeful the shopping center will provide options for Southwest Florida residents and visitors alike.

“I think there’s a lot of excitement I think people are looking for this missing segment in Fort Myers,” Garrison said.

The 110,000 square-foot space was a $45 million investment that’s expected to bring more than 300 jobs to the area, according to Garrison.

Joanne Anderson, an area shopper, said this venture will bring added competition to Lee County.

“It’s exciting because it will give some of the other local stores competition which we need and some diversity to the area,” Anderson said.

Ben Graham, a shopper, said having a shopping center like Daniels Marketplace could have a positive impact on the area.

“I believe that the more choices that we have the better we can bring more businesses and more people down here,” Graham said.

Garrison added many of Southwest Florida’s amenities would complement the new addition nicely.

“There’s great communities there’s great golf there’s great beaches it is a perfect demographic fit for a center like this,” Garrison said.

After the initial stores open this fall, the developer said they plan to begin a second construction phase that would add an additional 25,000 to 30,000 square feet of leasing space.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Rachel Ravina