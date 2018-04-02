Fishermen find human remains near Gordon River in Naples

Human bones appearing to resemble a skeleton were found Monday morning off U.S. 41, according to the Naples Police Department.

Two men getting fishing bate said they saw bones near the Gordon River along U.S. 41, police said. Initial crime scene investigators determined the remains were human.

The investigation will begin after all evidence is collected. Multiple agencies will also take part including the medical examiner’s office and Florida Gulf Coast University’s forensic unit, according to police.

It’s unclear if the remains are male or female, or if it has been deemed suspicious.

WINK News reporter Hannah Vogel spoke with police on scene live on Facebook:

FULL UPDATE ON CRIME SCENE ALONG US 41 HEADING INTO DOWNTOWN NAPLES: Posted by Hannah Vogel WINK News on Monday, April 2, 2018

Writer: Rachel Ravina