Marco Island council begins search for new city manager

Almost two weeks after the Marco Island city council fired city manager Lee Niblock, they’re hard at work looking to find a replacement.

“I’ve submitted a proposal that would focus mostly on the city and our assets conducting background checks, reaching out to candidates who have expressed interest, who may express interest in the future,” said Chairman Jared Grifoni.

Grifoni says they need a transparent plan that allows the public to be a part of each step of the process.

The council fired Niblock after accusations of battery came forward.

Grifoni says they paid $16,000 to the Mercer Group to find Niblock, and now he’s going to propose a plan to get that money back or use it to cut some of the funding costs on background checks.

“They gave us an extensive background check of Lee Niblock and references, credit checks background checks, and we had the opportunity to review all of that. There were no red flags,” Grifoni said.

But not everyone is on board with the plan.

“The way this whole process is done is doomed for failure from the beginning,” said Ken Honecker, former Marco Island chairman of city council.

Honecker says he’s been through this hiring process before.

“No sense on hurrying, keep Gill here, let things cool off,” he said. “Come back a year from now after the new council is seated.”

He also says the council needs to take their time with hiring a new city manager.

“Don’t rush this thing through, especially at the end of season. Budget season is coming up,” Honecker said. “It’s just not time to do it in my opinion.”

There was a motion Monday night to allow council members to reach out to former candidates and ask if they want to be considered for the position.

But the motion failed to pass.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Erica Brown