Little Caesars to offer free lunch on Monday

Published: April 2, 2018 8:21 AM EDT
Updated: April 2, 2018 8:24 AM EDT

You can thank the UMBC men’s basketball team for lunch, as Little Caesars is offering free meals after their historic NCAA tournament win.

The company will offer free Little Caesars Lunch Combos Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Combos include four slices of DEEP!DEEP!TM Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20 ounce Pepsi product.

The offer is part of the “If Crazy Happens with Little Caesars Pizza Promotion” in which the company promised the free meals if any #16 seed beat a #1 seed in the 2018 men’s college basketball tournament.

There are restrictions, including only one combo per family, while supplies last, custom orders aren’t available, and you cannot receive free food after 1 p.m. even if you were already in line.

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament championship game is Monday night. #3 Michigan heads off against #1 Villanova at 9:20 p.m.

