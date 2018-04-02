Little Caesars to offer free lunch on Monday

You can thank the UMBC men’s basketball team for lunch, as Little Caesars is offering free meals after their historic NCAA tournament win.

The company will offer free Little Caesars Lunch Combos Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Combos include four slices of DEEP!DEEP!TM Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20 ounce Pepsi product.

In case you’ve been under a 🗿the last couple of days 😝…because a #16 made history and beat a #1 team, everyone in America gets a FREE #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd!! Check out our tweet here for more details ☺️🍕🏀🤘https://t.co/5WG4Iirpp6 — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 18, 2018

The offer is part of the “If Crazy Happens with Little Caesars Pizza Promotion” in which the company promised the free meals if any #16 seed beat a #1 seed in the 2018 men’s college basketball tournament.

There are restrictions, including only one combo per family, while supplies last, custom orders aren’t available, and you cannot receive free food after 1 p.m. even if you were already in line.

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament championship game is Monday night. #3 Michigan heads off against #1 Villanova at 9:20 p.m.

Author: CBS Baltimore