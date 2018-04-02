Keto supplements: the key to better fat burning?

The keto diet—it’s low in carbs and high in fats—and research shows it may help with issues such as weight loss and preventing mental decline as you age.

As this diet gains fans, more keto-friendly products hit the market, including supplements.

Duke University Medical Center Associate Professor Dr. Eric Westman explained, “What these products do is they increase the amount of ketone in the bloodstream. What’s not known is whether this is exceptionally useful for something else, like for extra weight loss.”

These supplements claim to provide the benefits of a keto diet, even when you aren’t eating the required foods. One brand promises to eliminate fatigue. Another says it will fuel performance.

Others claim they’ll reduce your appetite. Dr. Westman says the jury is still out on their effectiveness, explaining, “We don’t know if the supplements are good to use for people who only want to lose 10, 20 pounds. Those studies haven’t been done yet, but the early research showing that it can reduce hunger and actually lower the blood sugar a little bit is pretty exciting in that direction.”

Many of the keto supplements contain ingredients such as beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB), caffeine, MCT powder, malic acid, or ascorbic acid.

Could it be possible to take too much? Dr. Westman said, “There’s less concern about the safetiness or long term tolerability but that’s an unanswered question, as well.”

More research still needs to be done on these special supplements, but Dr. Westman says it’s exciting to see the possibilities, telling us, “I’m very interested in these ketone supplement products because there’s a great need. The epidemic of diabetes and obesity today is overwhelming and any new product like this would be great if the science supports it.”

Author: SweepsFeed