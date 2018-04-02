First responder PTSD benefits bill celebrated

The community gathered to commemorate a bill that gives first responders access to treatment for PTSD.

Governor Rick Scott signed bill SB 376 which extends workers’ compensation to first responders to treat PTSD.

Those who protect and serve the community see people at their worst. Now they have access to benefits to help them cope and heal.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live at today’s celebration of the bill signing in downtown Fort Myers.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft